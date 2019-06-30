|
|
Vernon "Vern" Frieler
Melrose, formerly of Grey Eagle - Vernon M. "Vern" Frieler, age 90 of Melrose, formerly of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. The Knights of Columbus will pray a rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the church.
Vernon M. Frieler was born April 18, 1929 in Grenora, North Dakota to George and Mary (Wenker) Frieler. He attended Country School until the 8th grade and then went to Morris Agriculture School for a year. Vern met Agatha Kerkering at the New Munich Ballroom. The couple got married June 20, 1951 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Together they farmed near Grey Eagle for three years until Vern got drafted into the US Army, being gone for two years. Vern and Aggie lived on the farm for 67 years before moving to Melrose.
Vern was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, where he helped with janitor and maintenance duties for eight years. He was also a member of the St. Joseph's Men's Society and Grey Eagle/Burtrum Lions Club. Vern enjoyed fishing, playing cards, wood-working, and taking care of his lawn, making sure it was always mowed the correct way.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Aggie Frieler of Melrose; children, Gerald (Doris) Frieler of Melrose, Kenneth (Judy) Frieler of Grey Eagle, Mark (Diane) Frieler of Sauk Rapids, Robert Frieler (Charlotte Owens) of Seattle, WA, and Sandra (Dan) Welz of Sartell; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Duane (Rita) Frieler of Elrosa and Doris (Ervin) Goebel of St. Joe; and sisters-in-law, Rita Frieler and Hildegard Frieler.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; children, Kevin and Bonnie Jean; and brothers, Norbert, Edward, Lawrence, Lloyd, Francis, and Alvin Frieler.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 30, 2019