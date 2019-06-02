Veronica C. Walesch



Becker - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Veronica C. Walesch, age 99, who passed away Friday at Shepherd of Grace Assisted Living in Becker. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Thursday at the church in Becker. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Becker.



Veronica was born March 11, 1920 in Minneapolis to Sylvester & Adeline (VonEnde) Zahler. She married Cyril Walesch on May 16, 1939 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Osseo. Veronica was a homemaker and also worked at Brown Photo, Cyril's Hardware and Natural Gas. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Veronica enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and reading, spending time with family, visiting and socializing.



Survivors include her children, Peggy Belzer of Becker, Judy (Brad) Johnson of Maple Grove, Mary Jo (Warren) Johnson of Becker, Jim of Clearwater, Tom (Jelene) of St. Louis Park, Annette (Roland) Dickson of Big Lake, Jeanne (Paul) Henderson of Aitkin, Steve (Elizabeth) of FL, Karen (Bill) Bliss of Roseville, and Kay (Guy) Johnson of Crystal; sister, Delores Rouillard of Buffalo; sister-in-law, Helen Zahler of Osseo; 25 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril on March 13, 2006; grandson, Jeffrey Whiteford; three brothers and one sister.



Memorials are preferred to Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church.



A special thanks to Shepherd of Grace in Becker and their wonderful staff, St. Cloud Hospital staff, and friends who were there with excellent care in mom's time of need.



Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











