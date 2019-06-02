Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
14264 Bank Street
Becker, MN 55308
(763) 262-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church
Becker, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church
Becker, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Walesch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica C. Walesch


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Veronica C. Walesch Obituary
Veronica C. Walesch

Becker - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Veronica C. Walesch, age 99, who passed away Friday at Shepherd of Grace Assisted Living in Becker. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM Thursday at the church in Becker. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Becker.

Veronica was born March 11, 1920 in Minneapolis to Sylvester & Adeline (VonEnde) Zahler. She married Cyril Walesch on May 16, 1939 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Osseo. Veronica was a homemaker and also worked at Brown Photo, Cyril's Hardware and Natural Gas. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Veronica enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and reading, spending time with family, visiting and socializing.

Survivors include her children, Peggy Belzer of Becker, Judy (Brad) Johnson of Maple Grove, Mary Jo (Warren) Johnson of Becker, Jim of Clearwater, Tom (Jelene) of St. Louis Park, Annette (Roland) Dickson of Big Lake, Jeanne (Paul) Henderson of Aitkin, Steve (Elizabeth) of FL, Karen (Bill) Bliss of Roseville, and Kay (Guy) Johnson of Crystal; sister, Delores Rouillard of Buffalo; sister-in-law, Helen Zahler of Osseo; 25 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril on March 13, 2006; grandson, Jeffrey Whiteford; three brothers and one sister.

Memorials are preferred to Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church.

A special thanks to Shepherd of Grace in Becker and their wonderful staff, St. Cloud Hospital staff, and friends who were there with excellent care in mom's time of need.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now