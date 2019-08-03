Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Anna, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
St. Anna, MN
Victor J. "Vic" Bromenschenkel


1926 - 2019
Victor J. "Vic" Bromenschenkel Obituary
Victor "Vic" J. Bromenschenkel

Avon, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, for Victor "Vic" J. Bromenschenkel, age 93, of Avon. Vic passed away July 31, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church in St. Anna.

Vic was born May 12, 1926 in St. Cloud to Alfred and Loretta (Feddema) Bromenschenkel. He graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during both WWII and the Korean War. Between his military service he attended business college in St. Cloud. He married Mary Ellen Hood on October 16, 1954 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He worked as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Post office in St. Cloud. He also dairy farmed in the Avon area for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club in St. Cloud, riding with them until age 91. He was also a member of the VFW Post 428, American Legion Post 428 and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna.

Vic is survived by his son Randy (Jennifer) of Payson, AZ, daughter Lisa Donlin of Duluth, MN grandchildren Nakitta, Tanner, Tommy, Luke, Sarah and Jacob, great grandson Calum, sisters Rita Rassier of St. Joseph, Jeanie Heltemes of White Bear Lake, and Phyllis Thielman of Avon, and brothers Gib of Fargo, Leo of Mankato, and Jim of Minneapolis.

Vic is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Ellen (2011), son Ronnie, sisters Betty Traut, Edwina Ross and brothers Kenneth and Roger and one infant brother.

Vic's family would like to thank the staff at St. Benedict's Senior Community for all their care and support.

Memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 3, 2019
