Victoria Ann Savage
Victoria Ann Savage

Victoria Ann Savage, age 31 passed away April 20, 2020, in St Cloud, Mn.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Church of St. Anthony, 2405 1st St N, St Cloud, MN 56303. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

Victoria was born July 22, 1988, in Fridley, MN to Lisa and Andrew Savage.

Aside from her daughter Sophia, her greatest pride came from achieving her BSN degree for nursing.

She is greatly missed and survived by her daughter Sophia, parents Lisa and Andrew, and sisters: Marie Savage (Anthony Baumgardner), Rebecca Quinn (Casey), and Hannah Savage. Nieces- Zoey, Azalea, Rose and Iris. Nephews Philip and Walter. Also her Grandmother Doris LaBrie and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
