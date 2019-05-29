Victoria E. "Vicky' Roser



Waite Park - Victoria E. Roser went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.



A celebration of her life will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Tri-County Alliance Church, 8464 160th St. NW, Clearwater, MN. Rev. David Fogal will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Victoria was born August 7, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, to Walter and Helen (Heiland) Hoffmann. She married Sherman R. Roser August 17, 1962. Vicky graduated from Marple Newtown High School, Broomall, PA, in 1958. She received a B.A. degree from Ursinus College in 1961 and a Reading Certification from University of Nebraska, Lincoln, in 1976. She taught English, reading, and learning strategies during her twenty-two years of teaching. In Minnesota she was employed by Rocori and Monticello school districts. Vicky also worked as an appointment scheduler for St. Cloud Orthopedics. Vicky enjoyed her family, the dogs in her life-especially the dachshunds, Bible study, reading, bird watching, hiking, canoeing, gardening, and sharing with friends. She reached out to people through volunteering with the Pregnancy Resource Center, Adult Basic Education, and serving as a Stephen Minister through the Spiritual Care Dept. at the St. Cloud Hospital.



She leaves behind her husband, Sherm of Waite Park; daughter, Wendy Campion of Clear Lake, Wl; grandchildren, Rhianna and Andrew; brother, Walter O. Hoffmann of Gregory, Ml; nieces, Jessica (Doug) Fretenborough of Bellville, MI and Kathy (Rueben) Salinas of Canton, MI; great nephews and nieces



She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Drew, 1991



Because of Vicky's special love for young people and her desire to preserve the natural environment for God's creatures, in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Youth for Christ, 203 Cooper Ave. N., St. Cloud, MN or National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190-5362.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 29, 2019