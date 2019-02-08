Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Landowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria M. Landowski


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victoria M. Landowski Obituary
Victoria M. Landowski

Holdingford - Victoria Mae Landowski, age 67, Holdingford, MN, lost her battle with cancer, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Service will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Victoria was born October 11, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN to Daniel and Mavis (Ellison) Landowski.

Survivors include her daughters, Rachel (Todd) Schwartz of Holdingford, MN; Suzanne (Brad Bahner) Finlayson of Little Falls, MN; Bobby (David Wisted) Gohman of Foley, MN; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter and one on the way; brothers, Jay (Mary Lou) Landowski of Winona, MN and Lonnie (Judy Kruse) Landowski of Sartell, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Andrew Bahner.

Memorials are preferred to Coborn Cancer Center.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now