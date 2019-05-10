|
Viola Barbara (Kruchten) Osgood
Richfield - Age 92, of Richfield, MN passed away May 8, 2019 at our Lady of Peace Hospice. Survived by children: Richard (Cathy) of Apple Valley, Margaret (Thomas) Murphy of Richfield, Paul (Theresa) of Mazeppa, Larry (Lynelle) of St. Louis Park, Mark (Marta) of Eagan; 24 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren; sisters: Catherine (Gene) Reichensperger of St. Cloud, and Arline Orear of Seattle, WA., many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Elizabeth Kruchten; former husband Earl Osgood; infant grandson Laurel; sisters: Estelle (Olson), Mary Ann (Wade); brothers: Ralph, Harold, Harvey, Melvin. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. So. Richfield, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service, followed by luncheon. Private interment at Assumption Cemetery, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 Saint Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. The family wants to thank the staff at OLP for the wonderful care they gave Vi in her last days.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 10, 2019