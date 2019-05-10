Services
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard's Catholic Church
7540 Penn Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Osgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Barbara (Kruchten) Osgood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola Barbara (Kruchten) Osgood Obituary
Viola Barbara (Kruchten) Osgood

Richfield - Age 92, of Richfield, MN passed away May 8, 2019 at our Lady of Peace Hospice. Survived by children: Richard (Cathy) of Apple Valley, Margaret (Thomas) Murphy of Richfield, Paul (Theresa) of Mazeppa, Larry (Lynelle) of St. Louis Park, Mark (Marta) of Eagan; 24 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren; sisters: Catherine (Gene) Reichensperger of St. Cloud, and Arline Orear of Seattle, WA., many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Elizabeth Kruchten; former husband Earl Osgood; infant grandson Laurel; sisters: Estelle (Olson), Mary Ann (Wade); brothers: Ralph, Harold, Harvey, Melvin. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 7540 Penn Ave. So. Richfield, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service, followed by luncheon. Private interment at Assumption Cemetery, Richfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 Saint Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. The family wants to thank the staff at OLP for the wonderful care they gave Vi in her last days.

Complete obituary at www.morrisnilsen.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now