Viola C. Lewis
Clearwater, MN - Viola Clara Lewis, age 75, Clearwater, MN, died Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at her home in Clearwater.
There will be no services that will take place. Funeral arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Viola was born February 4th, 1945 in Winona, MN to Robert and Helen (McKenzie) Warrick. She married Noel Lewis on December 8th, 1977 in Minneapolis, MN. Viola enjoyed reading, watching old game shows, going to casinos, and spending time with family and friends.
Viola is survived by her husband, Noel; children, Rudy (Melissa) Timm, Aaron Lewis, Jon (Molly) Lewis, Wanda Shoberg, 9 Grandchildren; Brothers, Bob, Donnie, and Ronnie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings.
"My mind still talks
to you and my heart still
looks for you. But my soul
knows you're at peace."
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020