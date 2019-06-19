Violet Mae Ficker



Waite Park, MN - Memorial services will be at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN for Violet Mae Ficker, age 94 of Waite Park, MN. She died on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Benedict Senior Community Short Stay in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Violet was born on September 1, 1924 in Watseka, IL, the daughter of Richard R. and Cora D. (Shoulty) Lister. As a young child, she moved with her family to Cold Spring, MN. She married Ronald A. Ficker on January 28. 1947 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Eight children were born to this union. After spending much of her life raising her family, she later worked in fashion sales at J.C. Penney's and Norby's both in St. Cloud. After her husband died on December 18, 1986, she continued to live in the St. Cloud area.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter Sandy and one grandson Eric.



She is survived by; her children, Sue (Daniel) Swanson, Pat (Gary) Hokkanen, Rick (Rose) Ficker, Tom (Helen) Ficker, Michele Unch, Mary (Rod) Bolman, and Tami (Kevin) Voigt, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, one brother George Lister, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.











