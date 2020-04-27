Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet R. Lutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet R. Lutz Obituary
Violet R. Lutz

Sauk Rapids - There will be a private family burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for Violet R. Lutz, age 87, who passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at The Glenn Memory Care in Buffalo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Violet was born March 27, 1932 in St. Cloud to Leo & Rose (Gerads) Muellner. She married Roman Lutz on January 15, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Together they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. They moved to Alaska for six years in 1951 before spending the rest of their lives in the Sauk Rapids area. Violet was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Augustine Christian Women, and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed knick knacks, animals, flowers, ice cream, greeting cards, and celebrating Christmas. Violet never took anything for granted and would give the shirt off her back for anyone. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Larry (Yvonne) Lutz of Minnetonka, Dennis (Kathy) Lutz of Sauk Rapids, John (Karen) Lutz of Woodstock, GA, Mark (Julie) Lutz of Green River, WY, Kathy Lutz Kampa of Watertown and Carol (Orville) Peters of Buffalo; sisters, Joann Markfort, Evelyn (Dave) Pflipsen, and Geraldine (Kenneth) Whithworth; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren with one on the way; daughter-in-law, Linda Warner of Maplewood; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roman on February 4, 2019; son, David Lutz; sisters, Lorraine Muellner and Donna Rassier; and brothers, Leo and Roger Muellner.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now