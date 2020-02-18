Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet R. Miller


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet R. Miller Obituary
Violet R. Miller

St. Cloud - A private family service will be held at a later date for Violet Miller, age 95, who passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Saint Benedict's Senior Community, Saint Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Violet Rose Mendel was born on September 5, 1924 to Gotlieb and Louise (Packert) Mendel. She married Ernest Miller in August 11, 1946. The couple made their home in Waite Park where they raised their 3 children. Violet worked at JC Penny and sold Shaklee products for over 40 years. Her most recent work was as a Care Giver for the Home Instead Senior Care. She proudly worked there until she was 83 years of age. She loved to dance to old-time music and was an avid reader. Above all, Violet was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was admired for her independence and her witty personality. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Maurice (Marilyn) of Saint Cloud; daughter, Janet (Tom) Steinke of Palm Springs, CA; granddaughters, Monica (Justin) Nilson of Maple Grove and Miranda (Luke) Praught of Princeton; grandson, Luke (Kristi) Miller of Sartell; and 6 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; and daughter, Roxanne Miller.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now