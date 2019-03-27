Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cloud - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am (TODAY) Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home at 1900 Veterans Drive in St. Cloud for Violet S. Sell who passed away on Monday, March 26, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota. Pastor Michael Laidlaw will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Violet was born September 28, 1932 in Fairfax, Minnesota to Ingwald and Christine Loverude. She married in 1951 and had 3 sons, Jeffrey, John and Patrick. In 1968, Violet and her 3 sons moved to the St. Cloud area where she resided for the rest of her life.

Violet is best known for her volunteerism and her many diverse interests. She was beautiful, classy and feisty. She especially enjoyed all things being music and spending time at the VA Hospital as a volunteer. She traveled extensively, was passionate about her Corvettes and was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage.

Violet is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Sherri) Sell of St. Cloud, John Sell of Reno, NV, and Patrick (Debbie) Sell of Rockville, MN. Also survived by granddaughters, Carrie and Sara Sell (Jeff's daughters), brother- in-laws, Basil St. Dennis and Art Peters, sister-in-law, Geneva Loverude and many nieces and nephews.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Melvin and Lester, sisters; Goldie, Ilah, Millie, Delores and Ordella.

Violet's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Terri and the staff at Country Manor and to the staff at Quiet Oaks.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 27, 2019
