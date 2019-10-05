Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Popple Creek, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Popple Creek, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Studenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil "Virgie" Studenski


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil "Virgie" Studenski Obituary
Virgil 'Virgie' Studenski

Sauk Rapids - Virgil 'Virgie' Studenski, age 82 of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully at the Gardens at Foley Nursing Center with his family at his side, on October 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Popple Creek. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Virgil Dennis Studenski was born on February 1, 1937 in Benton County to Henry and Ida (Leyk) Studenski. He was a member of the US Nation Guard and married Laune 'June' Skuza on July 13, 1963 at St. John's Lutheran Church. The couple farmed all of their married life near Popple Creek. Virgie also worked as a glazer for glass companies in St. Cloud and Minneapolis. He will be fondly remembered for his quick whit and infectious laughter. You could always hear him before you saw him. His greatest joy was seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Virgie enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a genuine love for people. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, June, Sauk Rapids and sons: Dennis (Tammy), Sauk Rapids; Brad (Sarah), Sauk Rapids; Brain (Elizabeth), Richfield and grandchildren: Kalina (Tyler) Spiczka, Caleb (Courtney) Studenski, Shayna (Dylan) Magnuson, Creed Studenski, Aryssa, Mesa, Stella Zacher, and Emilia Studenski as well as great grandchildren: Haley, Alaina and Olivia Studenski and Henley Spiczka. He is also survived by his brothers and sister: Ervin (Jo), Arden Hills; Lancy, Sauk Rapids; Betty Jane Hiltel, Sauk Rapids and sisters-in-law: Gretchen Studenski, Hastings and Donna Studenski of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Doug, 1990 and brothers and sister: Marvin, Arnie, Roger, Iris Behrendt and sister-in-law, Joyce Studenski.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.