Virginia A. "Ginny" PfannensteinSt. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Virginia A. "Ginny" Pfannenstein, age 87, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.Ginny was born on January 3, 1933 in St. Martin to Henry and Hildegard (Schaefer) Schmitz. She married Aloys "Junior" Pfannenstein on June 20, 1951 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. She owned and operated the St. Joseph Meat Market with Aloys "Junior" from 1968 until 1997. Ginny lived in St. Joseph all her married life. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Senior Citizens, and the Council of Catholic Women. Ginny was a woman of strong faith.Ginny enjoyed gardening, canning, being at the lake, cooking, baking and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.Ginny is survived by her children, Cyril (Janet) of St. Joseph, Joan (Gary) Vanderweyst of Glendorado, Harvey (Carol) of St. Joseph, Richard (Sherri) of St. Joseph, Karen (Galen) of Avon, Sharon Pueringer of Sartell, Patrick (Joan) of St. Joseph and Paul (Tammy) of St. Joseph; 36 grandchildren; 71 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; son-in-law, Larry Everson; brothers and sisters, Ernest (Barbara) Schmitz of Iowa, Angeline Gillitzer of Waite Park, Lillian Notsch of Black Duck, Donald (Luella) Schmitz of Cottage Grove, Alcuin Schmitz of Big Fish Lake (Richmond), Doris (Henry "Jack") Holthaus of St. Martin and Floribert (Rose) Schmitz of Roscoe; many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior in 2008; daughter, Doreen Everson; grandchildren, Tammy J. Pfannenstein, Dana Pfannenstein and Brandon Vanderweyst; son-in-law, Mike Pueringer; brother and sister, Walter Schmitz and Lucille Hart.A Special Thank You to the St. Joseph Rescue, St. Joseph Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Department, Mayo Ambulance and St. Cloud Hospital Staff for their professional care provided on October 14, 2020. An additional Thank You to Dr. Jen Chirhart and Jen Budde of CentraCare in St. Joseph for the care given to Ginny. Thank you also to the Daniel Funeral Home Staff for all the guidance during this funeral process.