Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Herzog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Herzog

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann Herzog Obituary
Virginia Ann Herzog

St. Joseph - Virginia Ann (Peterson) Herzog, age 90, died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice on May 13, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Valerie Miller, Holly (Bill) Bernstein, Tamara, Gregg (Sandy); siblings, Joan Halvorson, Derryl Peterson; brother-in-law, Leslie (Patricia) Herzog; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice staff for their extra special care.

Memorials preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. August, MN or donor's choice

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -