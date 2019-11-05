|
Virginia "Jean" Ann Kappel
St. Cloud, MN - Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, for Virginia "Jean" Ann Kappel, 97 of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Virginia was born on September 12, 1922 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of the late John and Edith (Mayer) Richter. Virginia married Victor Kappel on February 23, 1946 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Virginia enjoyed knitting, Words with Friends and Phase 10 and most of all spending time with family and friends.
Virginia is survived by four grandchildren; Amy (Chris) Hoopes, Scott (Stacey) Schmitt, Kathryn (Nate) Somers, John (Mariajose) Schmitt and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Kappel in 1987 and daughter, Peggy Schmitt in 2002, and all 5 of Virginia's siblings.
