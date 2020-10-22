Virginia Ann Wieland



Virginia Ann Wieland, age 90, died October 15, 2020. Born on February 26, 1930 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Murphy) Mulherin and proud mother of David and Laura Wieland.



She obtained her Bachelors in Nursing from Cornell University, her Masters in Sociology from NYU, and her doctoral work at Catholic University. She later lived in NYC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington DC prior to moving to Easton, Connecticut. Her early career consisted of public health nursing and obstetrics where she could often be found comforting the newborns in the nursery. She spent the majority of her professional career as a college professor teaching Sociology and Nursing. She taught at the University of Baltimore, Villanova University, Catholic University, Sacred Heart University, University of Bridgeport and eventually retired from the College of Saint Benedict.



She moved to St. Cloud, MN with her family in 1981 to teach nursing at the College of Saint Benedict. Though forever "an Easterner at heart" she developed a strong connection with the community at St. Benedict's as well as the sisters of the Order. She viewed nursing as an art and taught it as such. She adored her students and became a surrogate mother to many.



Virginia was an avid reader, political junkie, and was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage. She was not one to shy away from expressing her opinion.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas, son David Wieland, and former spouse James Wieland. She is survived by her daughter Laura Ann Wieland and son-in-law Matthew Geary of Lewisville, Texas as well as numerous friends whom she loved dearly.



True to her dedication to the healthcare profession, Virginia willed her body to a preeminent teaching hospital in Dallas, Texas. There will be no service, rather she would like you to have a Manhattan in her memory.



Donations may be made in her honor to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), Planned Parenthood, Covenant House NYC.









