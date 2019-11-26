Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shelley Funeral Chapel
Pierz, MN
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
Shelley Funeral Chapel
Pierz, MN
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Shelley Funeral Chapel
Pierz, MN
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Pierz, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Pierz, MN
Virginia C. Bayerl Obituary
Virginia C. Bayerl, 92 year old resident of Duluth, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mothers rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. followed by parish prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
