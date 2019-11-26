|
Virginia C. Bayerl, 92 year old resident of Duluth, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mothers rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. followed by parish prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019