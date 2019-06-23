Virginia E. Feneis



St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Virginia E. Feneis, age 97 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.



Virginia was born February 11, 1922 in Roscoe, Minnesota to Joseph and Anna (Miller) Krutchen. She graduated in 1939 from St. Cloud Technical High School and later St. Cloud Business College. Virginia married Wendelin Feneis on November 8, 1941 at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They farmed near Mayhew Lake for many years retiring to St. Cloud in 1966. They traveled around the world. They helped found the Cloudy Town Good Sam's motorhome camping group and enjoyed traveling with them for 25 years. She was active in many organizations and was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Christian Women, Catholic United Financial and the Good Sam Club. Virginia has made her home at St. Benedict's Senior Community since 2007.



She is survived by her children, Earl (Myrna) of Apache Junction, Arizona, Doris (Loren) Prom of St. Cloud, Lee (Mary) of New Richmond, Wisconsin, Joan (Don) Klobe of Bemidji, Mary (Craig) Jelinek of Los Gatos, California, Jim (Veronica) of Blaine, Ann (Tim) Jansen of St. Cloud; 31 grandchildren; 52 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia Blem of Minneapolis.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wendelin; children, Dick Deppa and Elaine Ryder; grandchildren, Lori Berger; brothers and sisters, Marie Lang, Florence Kenning, Deacon Ken, Lucille Gese and infant brother Dennis.



Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary