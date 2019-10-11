Services
Virginia E. Waldorf

Virginia E. Waldorf Obituary
Virginia E. Waldorf

Sauk Rapids, MN - Virginia Elizabeth Waldorf, age 99, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Virginia was born to Matt and Veronica (Kleinschmidt) Braun on May 26, 1920 in Greenwald, MN. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1938 and Drews Business College in 1940. On June 6, 1946 Virginia was united in marriage to Cyril C. Waldorf at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. She was employed as a secretary by the Gamble Robinson Company. Virginia was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, Rosary Sodality, St. Ann's Mission Group and St. Catherine's Mission Group.

Grandma Virginia was a gentle and kind soul always seeing the best in everyone and full of positivity and gratitude. She dedicated her entire life to her children and grandchildren. She spent her younger years caring for each of them and making memories to last a lifetime. Her hobbies included playing piano and cards with her friends and family. There was always a song to be sung and chocolate to be eaten in her home.

She is survived by her husband, Cyril Waldorf of Sauk Rapids, MN; daughter, Bonnie of Sauk Rapids, MN; sons, Douglas (Sharon) Waldorf of Sartell, MN; Richard (Gecell) Waldorf of Ogden, UT; Daniel (Clarice) Waldorf of Sartell, MN; and 5 grandchildren, Ann Zulkosky, Aaron (Carri) Zulkosky, Michelle (Matt) Hawkins, Adam (Kara) Waldorf, and Laura (Chad) Nelson; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandchild, Tracy Waldorf.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the church on Saturday. Rosary Sodality will pray at 10:45 AM on Saturday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
