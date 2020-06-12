Virginia Lyon

Virginia LyonWaite Park, MN - Virginia was born to Matthew and Elizabeth (Wilmes) Ziebol on July 24, 1924 in Cold Spring, Minnesota being delivered by her Grandmother Wilmes who was the midwife. She attended St. Anthony Elementary and graduated as Valedictorian from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1946. After earning her Bachelor's Degree in Nutrition from St. Benedicts College she worked as a dietician in Chicago, Illinois. In 1952, she earned her Masters Degree in Nutrition from the University of New Mexico and finished her career as Head Dietician at the Los Alamos New Mexico National Research Laboratory. While coordinating banquets for visiting US Presidents to the National Laboratory, Virginia met and served the presidents including Ronald Regan and John F. Kennedy.She met and on January 2, 1967 married her husband, Byron "Carl" Lyon, an Operations Officer from the National Laboratory at the United Church in Los Alamos. Together they visited many countries in many continents. Virginia was an avid book reader of historical tomes and mystery books. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and tatting while listening to classical music or watching the Vikings football games. Although she had no children, she is survived by her sister Kay Schnobrich, Sartell, Betty Olson St. Paul, Irene Stearns, Piney Point, Maryland, and a brother James Ziebol in Arizona as well as 42 nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Carl's sons, John and Mike Lyon and grandsons Eric and Greg Lyon. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Ed, Arthur, and Robert Ziebol and by sisters Frances Trobec, Margaret Hennek, Mary Ann Hulth, and Lois McKibben .A special thank you to Comfort Keepers for the years that Virginia was able to stay at home because of their service and to CentraCare St Cloud Hospital, St. Benedicts Community Senior Rehab and Memory Care for the short stays with them. Last, but not least, thank you to St. Croix Hospice for assisting Virginia with a comfortable pain free passing. God bless your souls for the comfort you provide.