St. Rosa - Virginia M. Salzl, age 89 of St. Rosa, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mother of Mercy in Albany, Minnesota.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 2 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



Virginia Marie Wehseler was born January 2, 1931 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Elizabeth (Doll) Wehseler. On October 11, 1950 she was united in marriage to Sylvester Salzl at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. The couple farmed in Millwood Township. Along with being a homemaker and raising seven children, Virginia kept the "home fires burning" throughout the years on the farm while Sylvester worked off the farm. Virginia with the help of the kids, was the foundation of the many daily chores of the dairy farm. She cooked and baked countless hours. Her family ate many a loaf of her excellent homemade bread along with pies, cookies, and jelly. Every Sunday there was fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, and pie on the table. In the most recent years, Virginia's life was greatly enhanced by the many thoughtful and compassionate caregivers who cared for her including those at Park View in Melrose, Mother of Mercy in Albany, and Moments Hospice of St. Cloud. We her family are eternally grateful for the kindness that was given to our mother.



Virginia was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa and the Christian Mothers



Survivors include her children, Elizabeth (Gordon) Vogt of St. Cloud, Cecilia Fiedler of Monticello, Steven (Nancy) Salzl of Avon, Anita Schwinghammer of Grey Eagle, Samuel (Jane) Salzl of Melrose, Paul (Sandie) Salzl of Avon, Mark (Pam) Salzl of Alexandria; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Thelen of St. Martin; brother, Robert Wehseler of Watkins; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Vernon Salzl, Donna Ramler, Sally Thelen, Marlyn Brinkman, Rita Meyer, Carol Mehr, Joyce Wimmer, Dale Salzl, Rose Holmes, and Sharon Lindgen.



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Salzl on August 23, 1999; parents; son-in-law, Randy Schwinghammer; brother, Arnold Wehseler; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred Thelen, Madeline Wehseler, Mary Wehseler, Harold, Jerome, Ralph, and Wilfred Salzl.



