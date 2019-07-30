|
Virginia Mary (Dalman) Carlson
St. Cloud - irginia Mary (Dalman) Carlson, known as Ginny or Ginger, passed away July 26, 2019. She was 77 years young. Ginny was born on March 2, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Mike and Mary (Saunders) Dalman. She was married to husband, Wayne, for 61 years. They have five children, Scott (Brenda), Tami Nosek, Jodi Berg (Tim), Brad (Kris), and Brett (Robin), 16 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Ginny and Wayne lived in Rochester, NY, for three years, moved back to Minnesota for 39 years, living in Bloomington for 34 years, and retired to Green Valley, AZ, in 2005.
Ginny sang in church choirs and musical groups throughout her life. She and her daughters formed a musical group, Legacy, which sang in many venues in Minnesota. Ginny was a fine athlete. She ran most days of her life, played tennis, golf, bocce, and roller bladed all over Minnesota. Ginny loved to paint, and took up rosemaling, a Norwegian form of painting. Being active in Church was very important to Ginny. In addition to singing, Ginny enjoyed teaching children, and was part of many support organizations, including leadership positions in hospital and care ministries.
Ginny loved life. She was a care giver, constantly on the lookout for those who needed a friend, and somebody to talk with. Perhaps her strongest skill, was her ability to listen when someone needed to talk. She loved her family, and especially the babies. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, and when she had "one of her babies" in her arms.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to The . There will be two celebration of life services for Ginny, one at The Good Shepherd Church in Sahuarita, AZ, and the second will be in Minnesota in September.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 30, 2019