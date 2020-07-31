Virginia OrthSt Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Virginia Orth, 89 who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. The Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-11:30 AM Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Virginia was born November 25, 1930 in St. Cloud to Anton & Bridget (Puchalla) Kalusche. She married Walter Orth on September 9, 1950 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. She is a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church where she was involved in the Christian Women. Virginia loved bird watching, gardening, baking breads, playing cards, (especially cribbage), playing Carbles and Bingo. She spent 20 years as a volunteer at St. Mary's Help of Christian School in St. Augusta. She was an avid supporter of Whitney Senior Center and activities as well as Waite Park Senior Center. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Carol (Rich) Dietman of St. Cloud; Dale (Pat) Orth of Hayden, ID; Jerry (Mary) Orth of Clearwater; Jeff Orth (Denise Molesky) of St. Cloud; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Wally, Daughter, Patricia Schnettler, Brothers; Marvin, Donald, Richard, Patrick and Francis.In lieu of flowers memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Augusta MN 56301 are preferred.