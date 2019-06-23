|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Tennant, age 89 of St. Cloud, MN born in St. Louis, Missouri passed away on June 9th at Catholic Eldercare of Minneapolis. Virginia had a passion for life, she played tennis and racquetball, was involved in cub scouts, church, and PTA to name a few.
She was a kind, gentle and loving person seeing the good in everything and everyone. Had many beautiful friendships and will be missed deeply by those who knew her. Virginia will also be remembered for her dedication to the arts having founded the Lemonade Art Fair and for 42 consecutive years helped make it a success. Often called the "Lemonade Queen" or the "Pink Lady" Ginny always had her pink lipstick close at hand. She loved her family fiercely and always looked forward to seeing them at birthdays and holidays. Her children already miss her very much. Virginia was preceded in death by her adoptive parents Bud and Nettie (Cunningham) Hamilton and by husband John Tennant whom she loved very much and missed deeply after his passing in November 2017.
Survived by her children Gregory Tennant of Mpls., Johnny Tennant of Lawrenceville, GA, Debbie (Tennant) Fischer of Larkspur, CO, Jeffery Tennant of Mpls and Roxanne (Tennant) Hamilton of Sartell MN. Grandchildren Brittany St. Clair of Decatur GA, Emma and Ellie Hamilton of Sartell MN and great grandchildren Gavin and Norah St. Clair of Decatur GA and Isla Smith of Sartell MN.
Memorials preferred in the form of donations to either Lemonade Concert and Art Fair SCSU Department of Campus Involvement, Atwood Center Rm 134, 720 4th Ave South, St. Cloud MN 56301 or St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, 14 7th Ave. North, St. Cloud MN 56303. Come and attend the art fair June 27th in her memory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the whole family can be together.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 23, 2019