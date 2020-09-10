1/1
Vivan J. Makarrall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivan J. Makarrall

St. Cloud - Vivian Jean MaKarrall, age 86, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Cherrywood Assisted Living of St. Cloud.

A celebration of Vivian's life will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Burial will be in Lamberton City Cemetery, Lamberton, MN.

Vivian was born January 18, 1934 in Lamberton, MN the daughter of Oscar and Dorothy (Herzberg) Westerlund. She graduated from Lamberton High School in 1952. On December 20, 1952 Vivian was united in marriage to Ronald MaKarrall at First United Methodist Church in Lamberton. They lived in and around Lamberton and Hibbing for several years, moving to St. Cloud in 1963 where Ron worked for Lystad's Exterminating. In 1982 they moved to LaPorte, MN where they owned and operated the Popple Bar until moving back to St. Cloud in 1996.

Survivors include her children, Ron (Kathy) MaKarrall Jr.; Doreen (William) Strawsburg; brothers, Dean (Brone) Westerlund; Dwayne (Marilyn) Westerlund; daughters-in-law, Jean MaKarrall and Denise MaKarrall; 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron MaKarrall in 1999, sons, Steve and Michael MaKarrall both in 2018; daughter, Denise Henry and her husband Mick both in 2012; and sister, Janice Roiger in 1999.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Benson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved