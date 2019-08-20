Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Backes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Backes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Backes Obituary
Vivian Backes

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Vivian Backes, age 87, who died Saturday at the Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN, and will continue 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Vivian was born on July 30, 1932, in St. Augusta, MN, to Clemens and Frances (Imholte) Landwehr. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1950. Vivian married Daniel Backes on September 1, 1952. In 1956 they moved to a farm south of Richmond. Vivian worked on the farm while also being employed at Jack Frost Hatchery/Golden Plump for 37 years and raised three sons. In 1994 they retired to a beautiful lake home on the Sauk River Chain of Lakes. Upon Dan's passing, Vivian and her son, Terry, moved to Richmond where she resided until her passing.

Vivian did a wonderful job of helping provide for her family and did an extraordinary job of caring for Terry over the years. She was a great cook. Vivian was an avid Vikings fan and loved to play bridge. She also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe, and cruises.

Survivors include her sons Keith of Port Angeles, WA; Terry of Richmond, MN; Michael (Kathy) of Port Angeles, WA; her siblings, Millie (Stan) Hara, Janet (Erv) Walz, sisters-in-law, Viola Plante and Angie Landwehr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel (2010); her siblings, Clara (Francis) Jude, Sally (John) Murray, Delphine Undersander, Bruno (Agnes), Harold, Clifford, Roman, Eldred, and Rainier Landwehr.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.