Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
W. Verne Hansen

W. Verne Hansen Obituary
W. Verne Hansen

St. Cloud, MN - W. Verne Hansen, age 83, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial with full military honors will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Verne was born June 21, 1936 in Heron Lake, MN to Elmer and Olena (Stulen) Hansen. He served in the US Army from 1959-1961. Verne married Fern Caroline Scheel on June 5, 1959 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice, MN. They lived most of their married life in Sauk Rapids, MN. He was employed as an Auto Body Repairman for 26 years and then worked many years as an insurance adjustor retiring from Viking Adjusting Service. Verne enjoyed helping others, cars, fishing, his pets and the Minnesota Twins. He was a member of Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Survivors include his loving wife of more than 60 years, Fern Hansen of St. Cloud, MN; son, Mark (Amy) Hansen of St. Joseph, MN; daughter, Bethany (Dennis) Murphy of St. Cloud, MN; one granddaughter, Megan Scott; his cat, Susie; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Warren Hansen.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
