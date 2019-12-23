|
|
Walburga "Wallie" Allen
Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Walburga "Wallie" Allen, 101 who died Saturday at the nursing home in Sartell. The Rev. Tim Baltes will officiate and private entombment will be on Monday at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the nursing home chapel in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Wallie was born September 18, 1918 in Elrosa to Paul & Mathilda (Kochmann) Wiehoff. She married Gerald "Gary" Allen on May 4, 1942 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. She and her husband owned and operated Allen Woodwork and Allen Marine from 1951-1974. She was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church and Christian Women and also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 622. Wallie was a fun and loving person who was always there to help someone in need. She loved to dance, listen to music, playing cards, bingo and keeping up with her family. She deeply loved when she had all of her family together. Her laugh lit up the room and will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter and son, Judith of Shakopee and James (Rosie) of St. Cloud; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband in 2000; sisters, Beatrice Loso, Madelon Lemm, Marcella Meinz, Jeanette Wingert, and brother, James Wiehoff.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Country Manor for their wonderful care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019