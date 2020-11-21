1/1
Wallace C. "Wally" Engel
{ "" }
Wallace C. "Wally" Engel

South Haven - Wallace C. "Wally" Engel, age 79, of South Haven, died peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Petra Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 AM Tuesday at Petra Lutheran church. Burial will be at a later date in the MN StatefVeterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Wallace Clayton Engel was born on April 12, 1941 in Graceville, MN to Wallace L. and Hazel (Wilson) Engel. Wally was baptized and confirmed at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Graceville, MN. He graduated from the Graceville High School in 1959 and attended St. Olaf College from 1959-1960. Wally served in the United States Air Force from May 1961- May 1965. After leaving the Air Force Wally attended the U of M, Morris before continuing his education at Control Data Institute where he graduated in 1967. Wally began working at Unisys in January of 1968 and worked there for over 33 years. He enjoyed working with his hands.

Wally was a long time member of Petra Lutheran Church where he served on several boards and helped in the construction of the school and parsonage.

Wally is survived by his wife, Carol of South Haven; children, Tamara Austin of Wayzata, Todd (Michelle) Engel of Red Wing, MN, Jeremy (Amy) Engel of Salt Lake City, UT, and Joshua Engel of St. Cloud; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terence Engel; and sister Janet Peer.

Memorials are preferred to Petra Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids.








Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
