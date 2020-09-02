Wallace "Bud" SoltisSt. Cloud - Wallace "Bud" Soltis died peacefully surrounded by family on September 1, 2020. A private family service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. Bud was born in Detroit, Michigan to Alvin and Edna (Konsor) Soltis. He married Leona (Petersen) on July 5, 1947 on her family farm in Swan River Township, Minnesota shortly after serving in the US Army in World War II. Bud and Leona farmed in Mizpah with their children when Bud began working as an organizer with the National Farmers Organization (NFO).Bud is survived by his wife, Leona; children, Ley (Lea) of Overton, NV, Philip (Yoshiko) of Northfield, Joey (Joan) of Duluth, and Lois (Ike) Blythe of Burlington, IA; daughters-in-law, Elena of Las Vegas and Janice of Grand Rapids; siblings, Donald (Karen) of Atwater, Daniel (Irene) of Blaine, Terrance (Darlene) of St. Louis Park, and Bonnie (Victor) Bieniek of Little Falls; sisters-in-law, Marlene of Little Falls, Dolores of Little Falls, and Helen of Crystal; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kelly and Jack Sr.; and brothers, William, Dale, and Richard.Bud's family would like to send special thanks and encourage any memorials to be directed to VA Adult Day Care, Coborn's Cancer Center, CentraCare Hospice, and Quiet Oaks Hospice.