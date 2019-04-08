Services
Neptune Society - Phoenix
1634 S. Priest Drive Suite 103
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 785-7000
Wallace Poissant
Wallace T. Poissant


St. Cloud - Wallace T. Poissant was born on March 3,1928 in Belle Prairie, MN to Wilfred and Rosamond (May) Poissant. He died on March 28, 2019 at the Citrus Manor Assisted Living in Mesa, AZ. He was 91. He was married to Connie I. Perry of Sartell, MN for 28 years before her death in 1979. He is survived by his sister Mrs. Mary (Robert) Koering of Ft. Ripley, MN; five children: Craig of Pierz, MN; Randy of Jupiter, FL; Valerie & husband, Mark Siegrist of Northglenn, CO; Tom & wife, Carla of Brandenton, FL; and Ron & wife, Jennifer of Mesa, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth, John and Irving Poissant.

Wally served in the US Navy during WWII on the Antietam Aircraft Carrier as a Radio Operator. Following his military service, he worked for the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN and resided in Sartell, MN with his wife and family. Employment in those early days included the Coca Cola Bottling Company, Bartender & Co-Owner of Perry's Bar, Captain of the Sartell Police Dept, and served on the City's Council and the School Board of Directors.

Wally was a long-time resident of Mesa, AZ from 1970 until his death, where he was employed as a Janitorial Chemical Supply Salesman for E.Z. Janitor Supply Co and Northern Chemical Supply Co. He was a proud member of the VFW, Moose Lodge and the American Legion.

A graveside service will be held at the Mesa Cemetery at 1212 N. Center St, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at the American Legion Post 26, at 505 W. 2nd Ave in Mesa. Service date and times are pending. In lieu of flowers, a monetary gift in Wally's honor cna be made to the American Legion Post 26, Mesa, AZ., where he was a lifetime member.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 8, 2019
