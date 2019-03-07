Walter "Wally" H. Schwindel



Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Walter H. Schwindel, age 88, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud VA Health Care Center. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.



Wally was born on August 24, 1930 in Le Sauk Township, MN to John and Gertrude (Klein) Schwindel. He married Jeanette Rooney on July 20, 1957 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Padua, MN. Wally served in the Army from 1952 - 1954. He worked for Cold Spring Granite for 46 ½ years in the quarries and as a Black Smith. Wally enjoyed socializing, playing cards, gardening and driving his golf cart. He cherished time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wally was a member of the American Legion and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.



Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; children, Linda (Chuck) Ertl, Dave (Eileen), Jim (Sarah), Sharon (Dave) Niehaus, Nancy, Marvin "Butch" (Diane); in-laws, Mary Stemm, Dorine Schwindel, Alvinus Thull; grandchildren, Kelly Boeckermann, Courtney and Haley Schwindel; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Grant Boeckermann; step-grandchildren, Shelly Dols, Scott, Travis and Chad Molitor; 8 step-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilfred (Barbara), Albert, Robert, Marcella Thull and Delbert (Mary).











