Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Richmond, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Schwindel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter H. "Wally" Schwindel


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter H. "Wally" Schwindel Obituary
Walter "Wally" H. Schwindel

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Walter H. Schwindel, age 88, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud VA Health Care Center. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Monday morning at the funeral home.

Wally was born on August 24, 1930 in Le Sauk Township, MN to John and Gertrude (Klein) Schwindel. He married Jeanette Rooney on July 20, 1957 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Padua, MN. Wally served in the Army from 1952 - 1954. He worked for Cold Spring Granite for 46 ½ years in the quarries and as a Black Smith. Wally enjoyed socializing, playing cards, gardening and driving his golf cart. He cherished time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wally was a member of the American Legion and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; children, Linda (Chuck) Ertl, Dave (Eileen), Jim (Sarah), Sharon (Dave) Niehaus, Nancy, Marvin "Butch" (Diane); in-laws, Mary Stemm, Dorine Schwindel, Alvinus Thull; grandchildren, Kelly Boeckermann, Courtney and Haley Schwindel; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Grant Boeckermann; step-grandchildren, Shelly Dols, Scott, Travis and Chad Molitor; 8 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Wilfred (Barbara), Albert, Robert, Marcella Thull and Delbert (Mary).

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now