Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Walter J. Orth

Walter J. Orth Obituary
Walter J. Orth

Waite Park, Minnesota - Walter J. Orth, age 95 of Waite Park, MN passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Private graveside service will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Walter as born on June 19, 1924 to Lambert and Mary (Bromenshenkel) Orth. He married Lucille Simon on June 20, 1957 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. He was a member of St. Peter's Parish, Knights of Columbus 5548 and Eagles Club 623.

He was a very soft spoken and quiet person. He enjoyed his garage sales with his neighbors, going to church festivals and also to the flee markets. Walter was a volunteer at the eagles for many years. He spent the last few years at Sterling Park nursing home in Waite Park, MN.

Walter is survived by his brothers and sisters, Leonard (Edna) of Melrose, Eymard (Lucille) of Melrose, Marian Cameran of Moorhead, Elmer (Delores) of Sauk Centre, Phil of St. Cloud, Millie Morgel of Waite Park, Richard (Mary Ann) of Sauk Centre, Dorothy M. Orth of Sauk Centre and sister in-law Jenny Orth of Sartell; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucille, brother Donald, brother-in-law Tom Cameran and Steve Morgel, sister-in-law Dorothy Orth.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
