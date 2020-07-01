1/1
Walter J. Schave
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter J. Schave

Sartell - Private graveside services will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell at a later date for Walter J. Schave, age 89, of Sartell who died Tuesday at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Walter was born February 19, 1931 to Walter & Mary (Sherer) Schave. He married Irene Terres on June 27, 1955 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Wally worked in the Electrical Department at the Sartell papermill for 46 years. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, bird watching and spending time with his family. Wally was a humble man with a big heart and a witty sense of humor.

Survivors include his children, Jody (June) of Sartell, LoriJo (Garth) Turner of Sheridan, WY, Brian (Brenda Schindler) of Wilmington, NC; sister, Marie McKenzie of Sauk Rapids; brother, Donald of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jeff, Tammy, Jacob, Rachel, Grant, Claire; great grandchildren, Casey, Camden, Naomi, Dylan, Caleb and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; son, Scott and sister, Marla Lahr.

Memorials are preferred to The Sartell Firefighter's Relief Association.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved