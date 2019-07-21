Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
635 Airport View Ct
Paynesville, MN 56362
(320) 243-3722
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Martin Parish Hall
St. Martin, MN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
St. Martin, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
St. Martin, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bertram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter M. Bertram


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter M. Bertram Obituary
Walter M. Bertram

St. Martin, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Walter M. Bertram, age 98, of St. Martin. Walter passed away July 19, at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will take place in the St. Martin Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, both at St. Martin Parish Hall in St. Martin.

Walter was born December 13, 1920 in Spring Hill, MN to Andrew and Christine (Olmscheid) Bertram. He married Lucille Voit on June 13, 1944 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Greenwald. He farmed in the St. Martin area from 1943-1987, when they retired and moved into St. Martin. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Men's Society and Catholic United Financial.

Walter enjoyed playing cards, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his strong faith.

Walter is survived by his wife of 75 years Lucille, daughter Linda (Bernie) Herickhoff of Westport, sons Chris (Brenda) of Woodbury, Ronald (Sherry) of St. Cloud, Allen (Betty) of St. Cloud, Kenneth (Joyce) of Cold Spring, Patrick (Debbie) of Spring Hill, and Brian (Theresa) of Cold Spring, 29 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, sisters Marcie Lieser of Paynesville and Dorothy Braegelmann of Belgrade and sister-in-law Vivian Bertram of Greenwald.

Preceding him in death were his parents, infant daughter Mary, grandchildren Gary Herickhoff, and Brianna Bertram, brothers Peter (Marina), Norbert (Valeria), Elmer, and Bernard Bertram and sisters Helen (Ben Klaphake) (Mel) Rose, Elizabeth (Alois Hemmesch) (Alfred) Rothstein, and brothers-in-law Henry Lieser and Eddie Braegelmann.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now