Walter "Wally" R. BergSt. Cloud - Walter "Wally" Berg, age 75, died on Nov. 27, 2020 of a stroke at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. His funeral will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 am and visitation will be after 10 am at the Church of St. Paul in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.Wally was born in Chicago, IL on Nov. 26, 1945. He was the son of Mathilde (Schroeder) and Heinz Berg. He married Marilyn Myott on August 19, 1972 at St. Sebastian's Church in Chicago. They raised two daughters. Wally graduated from DePaul University in Chicago. He worked at the VA Data Processing Center in Hines, IL until 1988 when he started working as a computer specialist at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud. He was a member of the Church of St. Paul where he served as a lector and small group facilitator. He enjoyed going to plays and concerts at the Paramount and other area theaters and to Theology Day at St. John's School of Theology.Wally was good with tools. He enjoyed travel, visiting family in Arizona, Minnesota and Germany. He took his wife and children on many road trips to places of interest around the United States. He was a very compassionate and loving husband, father and grandfather.Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Marilyn; daughters, Margaret "Margie" and Kathleen "Katie" Berg; grandchildren, Rashaun Davis, Mariah Circle and DeMarcus Hollins; brother, Heinz (Cathy) Berg of Phoenix, AZ.He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Amanda Berg; sister in-law, Betty and her husband, Danny Circle; and brother in-law, John and his wife Sully Myott.