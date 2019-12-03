|
Walter "Wally" Sand
New Munich - Walter "Wally" Sand, age 92 of New Munich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota, where Wally was the first resident.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. The Catholic Order of Foresters will pray a rosary at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Walter P. Sand was born March 31, 1927 in New Munich, Minnesota to Herman and Elizabeth (Humbert) Sand. He attended Sacred Heart School in New Munich until the 8th grade. Wally was a lifetime dairy farmer. He also worked for Franklin Manufacturing, Ecker Feed Mill, New Munich Meats, did Custom Silo Filling and Baling, and installed monuments around the country. Wally married Alice Volkmuth May 8, 1952 in St. Cloud and later married Mildred Poepping on June 25, 2015 in Sauk Centre after his first wife's passing.
Wally was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and the Catholic Order of Foresters for over 75 years. He was also a supervisor of Grove Township for 45 years and a Fire Warden for at least 40 years. Wally enjoyed going to auctions, ice fishing, and traveling across the country to play the card game SKAT.
Survivors include his second wife, Mildred Poepping-Sand of New Munich; children, Daniel (Mary) Sand of Grey Eagle, Thomas (Barbara) Sand of Browerville, James (Karen) Sand of New Munich, Stephen (Lori) Sand of Cottage Grove, LuAnn (Dennis) Hinnenkamp of Alexandria, David (Michelle) Sand of Melrose, and Ruth Ann (Wade) Pfremmer of Melrose; 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Dorine Sand and Theresa Sand.
Wally was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Sand on October 2, 2013; infant daughter, Alice; sons, Kenneth and Gary; and brothers and sisters, Paul Sand, Marie Thull, Rose Poepping, Edwin "Eddie" Sand (twin brother), Sylvester Sand, and Eileen Frieler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019