Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
St. Cloud, MN - Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Wanda Feist, age 93, of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Tom Wright will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Wanda was born on July 20, 1925 in Boyd, Minnesota to Olaf and Emily (Agre) Moen. She attended grade school at District 30 Country School and graduated from Boyd High School in 1943. She married William Feist Jr. on October 3, 1959 in Watertown, South Dakota. Wanda worked for St. Cloud State University as a cashier in food service. She was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church.

Wanda enjoyed gardening, flowers (especially roses), fishing, camping, puzzles, dancing, sewing and embroidery.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Nellie) of Rogers, Sheila (Mick) Hopke of St. Augusta, Troy of St. Cloud; Lynda (Clair) Wilson of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren, Jaclyn Feist, John (Heather) Feist, Jerrod Feist, Chad (Sue) Wilson, and Traci Wilson; great-grandchildren, Joshua Feist, Molly Feist, and Lexi Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2018; sister; Minerva Kise, Pearl Moen; brothers, Casey, Mike, Orville, Reuben, and Palmer.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of both Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care given to Wanda.

Memorials are preferred in Lieu of Flowers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019
