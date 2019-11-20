|
|
Wanda L. Christen
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Wanda L. Christen, age 73, who passed away Sunday at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loved ones. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Wanda was born February 23, 1946 in Pulaski, VA to Joseph & Laura (Cox) Draper. She married Dennis Christen on August 14, 1965 in North Carolina. Wanda worked as a homemaker while her children were young and when her kids were in school, she worked at Anderson Trucking for a few years and also worked in clerical and data entry at Fingerhut. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Wanda enjoyed crafts, trips to the casino with friends, gardening, fishing, crocheting and sewing. She loved making baby blankets and dish cloths for her family and friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and watching all of their sporting events was a priority for her. She never missed a single volleyball game. Of all of her hobbies and interests, her family was by far the most important and cherished. She was affectionately known and loved as "Granny". She would want to be remembered as a woman of great faith and a person who encompassed the word "love" in all forms, especially in giving. Granny was "Christmas" and the endless birthday bag. Wanda's story began in Virginia but her home was in Minnesota. She will always hold dear to her heart all of the places that life's journey took her.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Dennis of Sauk Rapids; children, Dennis, Jr. of St. Cloud, Laura "Beth" of Sauk Rapids, Kim (Jeff) Christen-Mattson of Sauk Rapids, Joe (Laurie) of St. Cloud, and Mandy (Niles) Vandermay of St. Cloud; sister, Faye Kennedy of Christiansburg, VA; grandchildren, Kelly (Matt) Blonigan, Connor Hemming, Adam Struffort, Kaitlynn Christen, Ryan Stepaniak, Alexis Hemming, Gaby Mattson, Spencer Kloskin, Kaden Christen, Kalli Christen-Mattson, Jace Vandermay; one great grandchild and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harless, Daniel, June, Bill Draper; sisters, Bonnie Seaman and Virginia "Sis" Schlangen; and infant sister, Josephine.
Granny loved yellow roses. Her request for her funeral is to be surrounded by a sea of yellow.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff on the Oncology floor at the St. Cloud Hospital for their care and kindness that was shown to Granny.
Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019