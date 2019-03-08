Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Celebration Lutheran Church
Sartell, MN
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Celebration Lutheran Church
Sartell, MN
Sartell - Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Warren A. Nikodym, age 73, who passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home. Pastor Elizabeth Strenge and Pastor Jeffrey Sackett will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Sartell American Legion Post #277 will pray at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Warren was born October 31, 1945 in Braham to Albert & Ethel (Kaiser) Nikodym. He served our country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Algol. Warren married Susan Thaisen on June 17, 1972 in Babbitt and they have lived in Sartell since 1973. He was the owner/operator of MCI for 30 years, retiring in 2006. Warren was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church, member and commander for 2 terms of Sartell American Legion Post #277, and a member of the Home Builders Association and Minnesota State Builders Association. He volunteered at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Warren enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, racing snowmobiles and making items for craft sales. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Sartell; children, Ronn Nikodym of Sartell, Jill (Marc) Schumer of Leawood, KS, Stacy (Eric) Ness of Albertville, and Lisa Nikodym of Sartell; and grandchildren, Grant, Brecken, Madden, Scarlett, Isabella and Erianna. Warren was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the .

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 8, 2019
