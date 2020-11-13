Wayne B. MoeSt. Cloud - Wayne B. Moe, 91 of Saint Cloud, passed away on Wednesday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Due to Covid, services are family and invite only on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The Rev. Chad Peterson will officiate. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home St. Cloud.Wayne was born June 11, 1929 in Hitterdal, MN to Berner & Rebecca (Melbye) Moe. He married Joyce Pederson in January of 1948. The couple had nine children together before their divorce. Wayne later married Rosalie "Rosi" Kampa on August 29, 1981. Wayne founded the Moe Insurance agency in 1978. He was a devoted member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Eagles #622, and Moose Lodge #28. Wayne celebrated 50 years of sobriety with the outstanding support from his A.A. family. Wayne was a warm, loving man with many words of wisdom, enjoyed spending time with family, working with his horses, hunting, family racing team, a good rare steak and ice cream. His humor and love for his family and friends will be dearly missed.Survivors include his wife and best friend, Rosi of St. Cloud; children, Larry (Dorothy) Moe of Milaca, Lance (Sheila) Moe of Monticello, Lelan (Terri) Moe of Monticello, Lyden (Cindi) Moe of St. Cloud, LuRae (Jeff) Scoles of St. Joseph, Layne Moe of St. Cloud, LaVon (Mike) Hormann of St. Cloud, Lynda Moe of Monticello, Lynea (James) Theisen of Monticello, Laurie (Mike) Connors of Pierz, Lynn Kampa of St. Cloud, Debra (Bryan) Kaufman of Omaha, NE, Dale (Gayle) Kampa of Brainerd, Amy Bestgen of St. Stephen; 34 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Andrew Duff and Luke Lietha; and son in-law, Jody Bemboom.The family want to give a heartfelt thank you to the Good Shepard Nursing Home staff for their genuine loving care provided over the past several months.