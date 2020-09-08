1/1
Wayne C. Baumhofer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne C. Baumhofer

St. Cloud - Wayne Clyde Baumhofer, age 84 of St. Cloud, MN died at home surrounded by his loved ones on September 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Masks will be required and physical distancing guidelines will be observed. Those who would like to stay in their cars during the service can tune into the service at FM 88.5. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Wayne was born February 26, 1936 in Montevideo, MN to Clyde F. and Bertha (Milbrandt) Baumhofer. He grew up in Ulen, MN where he graduated from high school and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany where he met his wife, Annie Margrethe Aksborg, of 60 years. He spent most of his working career as a parts manager for various General Motor dealerships. Wayne was a founding member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and singing in church and community choirs. Wayne was a member of the Minnesota Center Chorale for 25 years.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Baumhofer of St. Cloud, MN; son, Aaron Baumhofer of Slaughters, KY; daughter, Nannette Riess of Eden Prairie, MN; sister, Charlotte Rodewald of Detroit Lakes, MN; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Bertha Baumhofer.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved