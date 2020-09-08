Wayne C. BaumhoferSt. Cloud - Wayne Clyde Baumhofer, age 84 of St. Cloud, MN died at home surrounded by his loved ones on September 6, 2020.Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Masks will be required and physical distancing guidelines will be observed. Those who would like to stay in their cars during the service can tune into the service at FM 88.5. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Wayne was born February 26, 1936 in Montevideo, MN to Clyde F. and Bertha (Milbrandt) Baumhofer. He grew up in Ulen, MN where he graduated from high school and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany where he met his wife, Annie Margrethe Aksborg, of 60 years. He spent most of his working career as a parts manager for various General Motor dealerships. Wayne was a founding member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and singing in church and community choirs. Wayne was a member of the Minnesota Center Chorale for 25 years.Survivors include his wife, Annie Baumhofer of St. Cloud, MN; son, Aaron Baumhofer of Slaughters, KY; daughter, Nannette Riess of Eden Prairie, MN; sister, Charlotte Rodewald of Detroit Lakes, MN; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Bertha Baumhofer.