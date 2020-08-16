Wayne E. Hoppe



Burlington, CO - Wayne E. Hoppe, MD, age 73 of Burlington, Colorado, formerly of New Munich, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating.



Wayne Eugene Hoppe was born April 8, 1947 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Eugene and Dorine (Krupa) Hoppe. He graduated from Melrose High School, St. Cloud State College for Pre-Med, and then graduated from Medical School at the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. After graduation Wayne moved to Denver, Colorado where he completed his internship at St. Luke's Hospital. He then moved to Burlington, Colorado, where he ran his own Medical Clinic and provided care at the Kit Carson Memorial Hospital. Wayne provided care for the community for over four decades. He performed a wide range of treatments, including delivering over 1,200 babies. He was very generous towards his parents, family, employees, and patients. Wayne was well respected and loved in Burlington. He enjoyed collecting and driving beautiful sports cars.



Survivors include his siblings, Sue (Paul) Tembrock of Sartell, Dan Hoppe of New Munich, Vern Hoppe of New Munich, Laurie (Shoichi) Sugiyama of Keller, Texas, and Andy (Laura) Hoppe of Sauk Rapids; and nine nieces and nephews.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Dorine Hoppe; and sister-in-law, June Hoppe.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.









