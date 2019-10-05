Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Park United Methodist Church
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Park United Methodist Church
Dr. Wayne G. Little

Dr. Wayne G. Little Obituary
Dr. Wayne G. Little

Merrifield - Dr. Wayne G. Little, 87-year-old resident of Merrifield, MN passed away October 3, 2019 at Essentia St. Joseph's Hospital. A funeral will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 7 at Park United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Wayne Gerald was born on April 24, 1932 in Duluth, MN to Benjamin and Evelyn Little. He graduated from Brainerd Washington High School, Brainerd Junior College and Hamline University. He also received a Masters and PhD. in Marketing Education from the University of Minnesota. During the Korean War he served his country as a member of the Army Security Agency and was honored as an outstanding soldier by his Army Command. He married Joan Dorothy Johnson in 1957. The couple had two daughters and two sons.

During the last thirty years of his career Wayne held positions as a College and University Administrator, Professor, and Business Consultant. He authored and co-authored textbooks in the marketing field some of which had international distribution. Wayne was particularly proud of his former students many of whom went on to careers in business, professional athletics, teaching and college administration.

Locally he served as a member and president of several service and professional organizations including Camp Confidence, Rotary, and the Shriners. More recently he was elected into the Hall of Fame for the Brainerd School District and Central Lakes College.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Little; children, Claire Mars, Brian Little (Tim Enright), Wendy Richards, and Wesley Little; and sister, Carol Lindman; grandchildren, Lindsay (Ryan) Lobes, Chad Mars, Conner Mars, Nathan Richards, Lauren Mars, Taylor Richards; great-granddaughter, Madison Lobes .

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are with Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 5, 2019
