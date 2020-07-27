Wendy Sullivan Corley



St. Cloud - Wendy Sullivan Corley, 70, died peacefully in her home on July 25, 2020. A native of St. Cloud, Wendy resided in Fairhope, Alabama, with her husband, Brig. Gen. (ret) USAF Bob Corley.



Wendy was born in Hibbing, MN, on December 28, 1949, to R.J. and Carol Sullivan (Spadaccini) and was raised in St. Cloud along with her many brothers and sisters. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1968, Wendy dedicated her life to raising her three children.



Wendy and Bob shared an amazing life together. Whether sailing, golfing, walking along the beach, traveling, gardening, or attending military events, Wendy and Bob relished time with the many friends they made along the way. Those close to her knew that Wendy loved life and will be remembered for the laughter and joy she brought with her and shared freely. Wendy's greatest blessing in life, however, was realized when she became "Nana."



In addition to her husband, Wendy is also survived by her children Christopher Berg (Sarah), Brian Berg (Trish), Katie Berg Frailie (Chris), Jim Corley (Cori), Sean and Kristen (Corley) Johnson; her siblings Sharon Pearson (Charlie), Peter Sullivan (Lynn), Jane Brekken (Bill), Mary Lindquist (Jeff), Paul Sullivan (Rachel), and Ann Sullivan (Brad Vogt); and many nieces and nephews. "Nana" is also survived by her grandchildren: Allie, Nate, and Samantha (Berg); Lily, Lucy, and Anna Claire (Frailie); Alan, William, and Owen (Corley), and Mykala, Ethan, and Jackson (Johnson).



Wendy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom and Marty, her sister Meg, and her niece Molly Pearson.



Special thanks to the lung transplant team at the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Dr. Amy Strassburg, Dr. Brian Sumrall, Kindred Home Health, Palliative Care, Hospice, and all healthcare professionals who provided her with loving care.



A private family service was held in Fairhope, and a Celebration of Life will be held in St. Cloud at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Tee it Up for the Troops. Finally, as a transplant recipient herself, Wendy was an advocate for organ donation. To honor her memory, please consider registering to be an organ donor at Donate Life America, and be sure to inform your loved ones of your wishes.









