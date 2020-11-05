1/1
Werner J. Maus
1935 - 2020
Werner J. Maus

Richmond - July 3, 1935 - November 4, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Werner J. Maus, age 85, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Parish Cemetery, New Munich, MN. Those attending the service and burial must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Werner was born in Pierz, MN to Albert and Alma (Heinen) Maus. He married Mary Ann Klaphake April 17, 1963 in Immaculate Conception Church in New Munich, MN.

Werner enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, playing cards, playing the drums, and being with his family.

Survivors include his sons, David (Julie), Duane, Dan (Anne), Darrel (Lisa), Dennis, Dale (Heidi); 12 grandchildren; siblings, Leander Maus and Sr. Margaret Maus, OSB.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; siblings, Julianna Kahl and Gilbert Maus.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
