Cold Spring - A Memorial Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Wilda Ileen (Velander) Klappa, age 83, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service.

Wilda grew up in Duluth and married Francis Klappa October 8, 1954 in Minneapolis. She worked for Honeywell for over 30 years and retired to their lake home in Richmond. Wilda loved to laugh, read, knit, fish, swim, do Tai Chi, travel and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Sue), Diane (Terry) Lee, Lynn Keate, Julie (David) Ferry and Chuck (Debbi); 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Velander.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Francis Klappa.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
