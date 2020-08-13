1/1
Wilfred A. "Fritz" Weis
Wilfred A. "Fritz" Weis

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Wilfred A. "Fritz" Weis, age 87, of St. Cloud. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Fritz passed away August 10 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors. Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Masks are required.

Fritz was born November 6, 1932 in St. Cloud, MN to Simon and Caroline (Hopke) Weis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 in Korea. He married Marge Poitra on August 25, 1962 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for the Railroad in the Waite Park Shops for a short while and went on to work for the City of St. Cloud as an Animal Warden and in the Public Works. He retired in 1991. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, VFW Granite Post 428 and Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post 428.

Fritz was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. His hobbies included coin collecting.

Fritz is survived by his sister Carol Weis of Waite Park as well as nieces and nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Fritz is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marge, brothers Arnold, Richard and Donald Weis and sisters Lorraine Evenson, Eleanor Wiatrowski, Angeline Kirchner and Jeanette St. Maine.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
