Wilfred N. "Willie" Bertram



St. Martin, Minnesota - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin for Wilfred N. "Willie" Bertram, age 77, of St. Martin. Willie passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, surrounded by his family, at the St. Cloud Hospital due to complications of a stroke. Reverend Edward Vebelum, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Martin Parish Cemetery with full military honors.



Visitation will be from 3:30-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday, both at the St. Martin Parish Center. Parish prayers will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.



Willie was born February 19, 1942 in Richmond, MN to Leo and Serah (Lieser) Bertram. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Janine Spoden on October 21, 1967 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they farmed near St. Martin. He also drove for Viessman Trucking. He was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph's Men's Society and Lake Henry American Legion Post 612 where he was an active member of the drill team.



Willie will be remembered for his witty character, joke telling, need for coffee and love of farming which he did all his life near St. Martin.



Willie is survived by his wife of 52 years Janine, children Rick (Denice) of Sauk Centre, Alvin of Hutchinson, Judy (Willy) Blonigen of St. Martin, Bill of Paynesville, Dean of Hutchinson, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, siblings Betty (Ernie) Dockendorf, Ralph, Florence (Ken) Groetsch, Donald, LeRoy, Jerome, Carol (Wayne) Reuter, Darlene (Jerry) Revermann, and Mary Kay Bertram.



Preceding Willie in death were his parents and son Roger (2003).



Memorials are preferred.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 22, 2019